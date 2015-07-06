Texas Matters - Should Texas Remember Or Forget The Slocum Massacre?

West Texas Talk brings you a special from the Texas Matters program from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio.

July 29th, 1910 marked one of the darkest and bloodiest racial atrocities in the history of Texas: The Slocum Massacre. Newspaper reports tallied between 8 and 22 were killed that day. All were African-Americans. But the real number of fatalities is unknown. There is evidence to suggest African-American casualties could be as high as 200.

Today, Texas Matters dissects the truth behind the accounts of the Slocum Massacre, and also analyzes why the event has been mostly absent from the oral and textual histories of the Lone Star State.