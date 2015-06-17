© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Experimental Soundscapes of John Dombroski

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 17, 2015 at 1:55 PM CDT
John Dombroski hangs out in the KRTS studio (Ryan Lentini/KRTS)

Experimental musician and radio junkie, John Dombroski is our guest today on West Texas Talk. John is a musician and artist who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, rural England, and Washington, DC. Currently, he's on an itinerant radio tour of the American West with a project that involves audio documentation and soundscape performances on community radio stations.

Along with a live performance in the KRTS studio, Dombroski will talk about his goals for championing radio, living on the road, and discovering community through his art.

John Dombroski at Marfa Public Radio, June 17, 2015.

