The Experimental Soundscapes of John Dombroski

Experimental musician and radio junkie, John Dombroski is our guest today on West Texas Talk. John is a musician and artist who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, rural England, and Washington, DC. Currently, he's on an itinerant radio tour of the American West with a project that involves audio documentation and soundscape performances on community radio stations.

Along with a live performance in the KRTS studio, Dombroski will talk about his goals for championing radio, living on the road, and discovering community through his art.