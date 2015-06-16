Texas Matters Spotlights Reproductive Rights and Border Issues in the Lone Star State

Today's West Texas Talk again highlights the Texas Matters radio program produced from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio. On this installment, the show puts two contentious issues into focus.

In light of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in favor of Texas, the program will take a look at abortion policies in Texas which represent some of the harshest restrictions in the country. The matter was recently brought to prominence by the filibuster of Wendy Davis, but now the debate seems destined to require another landmark decision in the Supreme Court.

Later, Texas Matters turns towards a look at Border Policy in the state. The second half of the show will analyze the history of border escalation in Texas, as well as, the for-profit immigration centers in South Texas which seem to have a troubling interest in escalating the amount of individuals in their centers.