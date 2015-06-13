EntreFlamenco, Ambassadorial Dance Troupe

EntreFlamenco's name, a portmanteau of the Spanish word for "between" and the centuries-old Spanish dance style, comes off a signifier of the dance company's announced mission: to spread flamenco through travel and performance, acting as a bridge for Spanish culture at large.

Prior to a summer residency in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the organization has brought itself to Marfa, where it's been spending the week running workshops with Marfa ISD students and will cap its stay with a performance sponsored by the Chinati Foundation tomorrow evening.

EntreFlamenco co-director Stephanie Ramirez sat down with Marfa Public Radio to discuss the persistence of flamenco as an art form, how you begin teaching its elements to young people, and exhaustion brought on by its intricate footwork. Chinati will live stream its show at the Crowley Theater on Saturday at 7pm.