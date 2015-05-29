© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Randa Jarrar, Lannan Writer-in-Residence

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 29, 2015 at 5:17 PM CDT
Randa Jarrar (Fresnostate.edu)

Once again on West Texas Talk, we welcome the Lannan Foundation Writer-in-Residence. This week, our guest is novelist, short story writer, essayist, and translator, Randa Jarrar. 

Jarrar grew up in Kuwait and Egypt and moved to the US in order to flee the region after the Gulf War. Her first novel, 2008's A Map of Home, received an Arab-American Book Award. Today, Randa will talk about her forthcoming book, Him, Me, Muhammad Ali, which is set to be released next year.

Latest Episodes: