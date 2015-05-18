© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Rae Anna Hample Tells The Stories of The West Using Shadows and Light

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 18, 2015 at 10:51 AM CDT
Rae Anna Hample, holding her shadow puppet, Skeleton of the Altar Valley Who Walks Until His Bones Are Ground To Dust (KRTS/ Anna Rose MacArthur)

Puppeteer, Rae Anna Hample, mixes light, sound, music, props, and puppets to tell stories of the West. Today she discusses her shadow puppet show, Cowgirl: A Western, which tells the tale of a little girl who dreams of becoming a cowgirl. Hample recently performed this show at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas.

Hample’s work combines puppetry, performance, and stop-action animation. She is a member of the Hag Society, an arts collective based in Brooklyn, New York, and she has toured the United States and Canada by bicycle as a puppeteer with the Petal Puppets. She graduated from Bard College and is currently interning with the Education Program at The Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

