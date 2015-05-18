Rae Anna Hample Tells The Stories of The West Using Shadows and Light

Puppeteer, Rae Anna Hample, mixes light, sound, music, props, and puppets to tell stories of the West. Today she discusses her shadow puppet show, Cowgirl: A Western, which tells the tale of a little girl who dreams of becoming a cowgirl. Hample recently performed this show at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas.

Hample’s work combines puppetry, performance, and stop-action animation. She is a member of the Hag Society, an arts collective based in Brooklyn, New York, and she has toured the United States and Canada by bicycle as a puppeteer with the Petal Puppets. She graduated from Bard College and is currently interning with the Education Program at The Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.