David Arrington, Oil Executive, Discusses Energy and Nature Photography

David Arrington, veteran of the energy industry in Midland, Texas, is a self-made oil industry executive. Arrington will discuss fluctuations in the oil and gas business as well as the opportunities implied by a downturn in the price of crude oil.

In addition to Arrington’s views on the oil and gas landscape, we’ll also hear about his love of the work of iconic American photographer Ansel Adams. Arrington is the largest private collector of Adams’ nature photographs in the world.