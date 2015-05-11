© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

David Arrington, Oil Executive, Discusses Energy and Nature Photography

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 11, 2015 at 10:54 AM CDT
arrington-dave
David Arrington in his office in Midland, Texas. Behind him is an original print of Ansel Adams' iconic image Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico. It was taken the afternoon on November 1, 1941. (Lorne Matalon/ KRTS)

David Arrington, veteran of the energy industry in Midland, Texas, is a self-made oil industry executive. Arrington will discuss fluctuations in the oil and gas business as well as the opportunities implied by a downturn in the price of crude oil.

In addition to Arrington’s views on the oil and gas landscape, we’ll also hear about his love of the work of iconic American photographer Ansel Adams. Arrington is the largest private collector of Adams’ nature photographs in the world.

