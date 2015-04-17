Student Directed One Acts at Sul Ross State University
Host Anna Rose MacArthur talks with the eight student directors of Sul Ross' upcoming one act plays. All performances are in the Studio Theatre on the Sul Ross State University Campus.
Friday April 24, 2015 at 7pm
The Lesson by Eugene Ionesco; directed by Concepcion Gomez
The New Quixote by Michael Frayn; directed by Reba Smith
Clara by Arthur Miller; directed by Luke Miller
Saturday April 25, 2015 at 7pm
It’s Called the Sugar Plum by Israel Horovitz; directed by Eddie Molinar
Adaptation by Elaine May; directed by Fernando Powers
Sunday April 26, 2015 at 7pm
Homelife by Edward Albee; directed by Adrian Soto
Los Dos Caros del Patroncito by Luis Valdez; directed by Omar Garcia
The Breaking of the Bread by William Watson; directed by Elizabeth Watson