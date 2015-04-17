Student Directed One Acts at Sul Ross State University

Host Anna Rose MacArthur talks with the eight student directors of Sul Ross' upcoming one act plays. All performances are in the Studio Theatre on the Sul Ross State University Campus.

Friday April 24, 2015 at 7pm

The Lesson by Eugene Ionesco; directed by Concepcion Gomez

The New Quixote by Michael Frayn; directed by Reba Smith

Clara by Arthur Miller; directed by Luke Miller

Saturday April 25, 2015 at 7pm

It’s Called the Sugar Plum by Israel Horovitz; directed by Eddie Molinar

Adaptation by Elaine May; directed by Fernando Powers

Sunday April 26, 2015 at 7pm

Homelife by Edward Albee; directed by Adrian Soto

Los Dos Caros del Patroncito by Luis Valdez; directed by Omar Garcia

The Breaking of the Bread by William Watson; directed by Elizabeth Watson