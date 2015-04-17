Sahra Motalebi, Visual Artist, Composer and Singer

Visual artist, composer, and singer Sahra Motalebi discusses her upcoming Marfa performance of Sounds From Untitled Skies. The performance combines poetry, video, and music to render place and time in a collision of memory, concept, and fiction. The program is hosted by Marfa Live Arts.

Motalebi’s work has been performed and exhibited at SculptureCenter, New Museum of Contemporary Art, MoMA/PS1, National Portrait Gallery/ Smithsonian Institute, and Gavin Brown’s Enterprise. She has also presented work in connection with Dominique Lévy, as well as for the 50th Year Anniversary for Arts in Embassies for the U.S. State Department.

Sounds from Untitled Skies premieres Saturday, April 25, at 8pm at the Crowley Theatre in Marfa.