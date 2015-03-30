© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Rainis Days, Latvians Come Together in West Texas to Celebrate a Literary Icon

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 30, 2015 at 2:37 PM CDT
img_0043
Vilis Inde and Sarma Liepins at Marfa Public Radio Studios (KRTS / Ryan Lentini)

Today's West Texas Talk guests are Vilis Inde and Sarma Liepins. Inde is a Marfa resident and the award-winning translator of the english-language version of the Latvian epic play, "The Golden Horse" by Rainis, a seminal literary figure in Latvia. Sarma Liepins is the former President of the American Latvian Association Cultural Foundation.

Inde and Liepins are lead organizers of the Rainis days event which ran in Marfa this past weekend. The event commemorated the 150th birthday of Rainis and it attracted many Latvians from all over North America.

Tags
West Texas Talk LatviaRainisVilis IndeSarma LiepinsThe Golden Horse
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: