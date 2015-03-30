Rainis Days, Latvians Come Together in West Texas to Celebrate a Literary Icon

Today's West Texas Talk guests are Vilis Inde and Sarma Liepins. Inde is a Marfa resident and the award-winning translator of the english-language version of the Latvian epic play, "The Golden Horse" by Rainis, a seminal literary figure in Latvia. Sarma Liepins is the former President of the American Latvian Association Cultural Foundation.

Inde and Liepins are lead organizers of the Rainis days event which ran in Marfa this past weekend. The event commemorated the 150th birthday of Rainis and it attracted many Latvians from all over North America.