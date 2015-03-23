© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Sul Ross Premieres "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 23, 2015 at 11:57 AM CDT
img_5971
Dona Roman, Lana Potts, Bret Scott and Greg Schwab of the Sul Ross Theatre Department. (KRTS/Mia Warren)

Today, we're joined in the studio by Dona Roman, Greg Schwab, Bret Scott, and Lana Potts of Sul Ross State University. "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" debuts on Saturday, March 28th at 8:15 PM.

Schwab and Roman, both professors of theatre at Sul Ross, will be starring in the title roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Director Bret Scott, Assistant Professor of Communication and alumnus of the Second City improv troupe in Chicago, says the music of Steven Sondheim drew him to the story. Lana Potts, Lecturer of Piano Studies, is music director.

"Sweeney Todd" runs through April 4th at the Marshall Auditorium.

Tags
West Texas Talk Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetmusicalGreg SchwabBret ScottLana PottsDona RomanSul Ross State Universitytheatre
Latest Episodes: