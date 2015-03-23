Sul Ross Premieres "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

Today, we're joined in the studio by Dona Roman, Greg Schwab, Bret Scott, and Lana Potts of Sul Ross State University. "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" debuts on Saturday, March 28th at 8:15 PM.

Schwab and Roman, both professors of theatre at Sul Ross, will be starring in the title roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Director Bret Scott, Assistant Professor of Communication and alumnus of the Second City improv troupe in Chicago, says the music of Steven Sondheim drew him to the story. Lana Potts, Lecturer of Piano Studies, is music director.

"Sweeney Todd" runs through April 4th at the Marshall Auditorium.