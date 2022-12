Today, we speak to Rodney Jones, a poet-in-residence at the Lannan Foundation. Jones grew up in rural Alabama. He attended the University of Alabama and earned his MFA at the University of North Carolina. Much of Jones' work takes place within an agrarian setting. His 1999 collection, Elegy for the Southern Drawl, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

On March 21st, Jones will read from his collected works at the Marfa Book Company.