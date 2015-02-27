Fredda Arney, Juror in the American Sniper Trial, from West Texas

Fredda Arney, 71, lives in Stephenville, Texas, but grew up in the West Texas city of Crane. She was among the jurors to find Eddie Routh guilty of murder in the killing of of Chad Littlefield and Chris Kyle, the Odessa-born Navy Seal who wrote the book American Sniper. Kyle's life and death was featured in the Oscar-winning film of the same name.

Just back from the trial, and released to speak to the media, we hear her story tonight on West Texas Talk.