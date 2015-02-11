© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

The 3rd Annual Valentine's in Valentine

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 11, 2015 at 10:37 AM CST
fullsizerender-2
Matt Crouger and Steve Anderson from Big Bend Brewery at the Marfa Public Radio Studio. (Sara Melacone/KRTS)

Today’s Talk At Ten features Matt Kruger and Steve Anderson from Big Bend Brewery. They join host Anna Rose MacArthur to talk about the 3rd Annual Big Bend Brewing Company’s Valentine’s Day Party in Valentine, TX.

At this year's event, guests will experience the debut of the Pasión Peppermint Porter with bottle design by Alpine artist Tom Curry.

The music lineup for the day includes Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars, the Joe Ely Band, Mike and the Moonpies, and Crooks.

Listen to tomorrow's event live from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm here on Marfa Public Radio with host Joe Nick Patoski.

More information is available at www.bigbendbrewing.com.

Tags
West Texas Talk Big Bend BreweryBeerMatt CrougerSteve AndersonValentine's DayValentine
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: