The 3rd Annual Valentine's in Valentine

Today’s Talk At Ten features Matt Kruger and Steve Anderson from Big Bend Brewery. They join host Anna Rose MacArthur to talk about the 3rd Annual Big Bend Brewing Company’s Valentine’s Day Party in Valentine, TX.

At this year's event, guests will experience the debut of the Pasión Peppermint Porter with bottle design by Alpine artist Tom Curry.

The music lineup for the day includes Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars, the Joe Ely Band, Mike and the Moonpies, and Crooks.

Listen to tomorrow's event live from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm here on Marfa Public Radio with host Joe Nick Patoski.

More information is available at www.bigbendbrewing.com.