Open Range: Kirkus Editor-in-Chief Clay Smith and Poet Andrew Colarusso

For Talk at Ten, we bring you an episode of Open Range, a half hour of literary and cultural arts. Today, Marfa resident King Grossman interviews Clay Smith, editor-in-chief of Kirkus Reviews, about the history of the book review, the Texan imagination, and the ever-evolving publishing industry.

Grossman also speaks with poet Andrew Colarusso. Colarusso, who received his MFA from Brown University, is founder and editor of the Broome Street Review. Originally from Brooklyn, he now lives in Marfa.