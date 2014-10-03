© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Caroline Rose Plays El Cosmico

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 3, 2014 at 10:22 AM CDT
Pat Melvin, Caroline Rose and Jer Coons

Caroline Rose, a singer-songwriter raised in the Northeast, draws from her family's Southern roots when making her music -- a blend of "rockabilly, vintage country, and blues." Rose wrote and co-produced her debut studio album, I Will Not Be Afraid (2014), with Jer Coons.

This year, Rolling Stone Country called the self-proclaimed "failed scholar and modern-day hobo" a "welcome surprise" at the Americana Fest kickoff round in Nashville.

Rose will perform at El Cosmico in Marfa on Friday, October 3rd at 8 PM.

