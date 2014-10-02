Degrees of Separation Exhibit at Building 98 in Marfa

[gallery columns="1" ids="20956,20958,20955,20957"]

In this episode of Talk at Ten, host K. Yoland speaks with Jill Hackney, George Marks, and Chelsea Norris about the Degrees of Separation Exhibit that opens this Sunday, October 5th, at the International Woman's Foundation, Building 98, in Marfa.

Jill Hackney is one of the artists and co-curator of the exhibit, George Marks is one of the artists and the president and founder of NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, Louisiana, and Chelsea Norris is the assistant director of the Ann Connelly Fine Art gallery in Baton Rouge, which sponsored the exhibit.

Degrees of Separation is a two year exchange of visual and literary artists from Louisiana with visual and literary artists from the Bretagne region of France. Artists were selected by the Ann Connelly Fine Art gallery, in partnership with NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Louisiana, Les Articulteurs in Redon, France, the New Orleans French Consulate, and The Walls Project.

For this exhibition, visual artists will complete paintings inspired by documentary photographic work by photographers John Slaughter, Brian Biamonte, Frank McMains, and Myriam Jageat. In addition, literary artists will produce pieces in response to the photographs or newly created paintings.

Visual artists from Louisiana include George Marks, Jill Hackney, David Humphrys, and Lisa Distefano. Visual artists from France include Alvaro Mejias, Fanny Morales, Françoise Blondeau, and Pierre-Marie Huet. Literary artists from Louisiana include Darrell Bourque, Chancelier Xero Skidmore, Clare Martin, and Patrice Melnik. Literary artists from France include Patrick Denieul, Stépahne Padovani, Bérénice Oberlé, and Caroline Lemarquer.

The exhibit will open on October 5, 2014 and run through December 13, 2014. There will be an opening reception on Sunday, October 5th from 5pm-8pm.