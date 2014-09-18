© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Brad Lancaster on Harvesting Rainwater Strategies

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 18, 2014 at 10:08 AM CDT
photo-2-14
Brad Lancaster

Today's Talk at Ten features drylands permaculture designer and educator Brad Lancaster, author of the award-winning series, Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands and Beyond, which offers strategies on how to plan and implement effective water-harvesting systems.

Lancaster has lectured across the globe, from the Middle East to Australia, and has worked closely with the city of Tucson to improve its water-harvesting practices. His own home in Tucson features a system that can harvest up to 100,000 gallons of rainwater annually.

This Friday in Alpine, Brad Lancaster will speak at the Granada Theatre at 7 PM, followed by a workshop on Saturday (8 AM-2 PM) at the Alpine Public Library. In Marfa, Lancaster's lecture takes place Saturday 7 PM at the Crowley Theater, followed by a workshop (9 AM-3 PM) at Marfa International School on Sunday. Admission is free, but workshop space is limited, so make your reservation at bigbendrainwater@gmail.com.

Tags
West Texas Talk brad lancasterrainwater harvestingenvironmental practicesTucsongranada theatrecrowley theater
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: