Brad Lancaster on Harvesting Rainwater Strategies

Today's Talk at Ten features drylands permaculture designer and educator Brad Lancaster, author of the award-winning series, Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands and Beyond, which offers strategies on how to plan and implement effective water-harvesting systems.

Lancaster has lectured across the globe, from the Middle East to Australia, and has worked closely with the city of Tucson to improve its water-harvesting practices. His own home in Tucson features a system that can harvest up to 100,000 gallons of rainwater annually.

This Friday in Alpine, Brad Lancaster will speak at the Granada Theatre at 7 PM, followed by a workshop on Saturday (8 AM-2 PM) at the Alpine Public Library. In Marfa, Lancaster's lecture takes place Saturday 7 PM at the Crowley Theater, followed by a workshop (9 AM-3 PM) at Marfa International School on Sunday. Admission is free, but workshop space is limited, so make your reservation at bigbendrainwater@gmail.com.