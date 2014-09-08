© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Minor Musics Japan Comes to Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 8, 2014 at 4:28 PM CDT
e75a94_334dee08f3e8435494969e12c39ed854

Host K. Yoland is joined by KRTS reporter Jefferson Yen to discuss contemporary Japanese musician-composers  Ché-SHIZU, Maher Shalal Hash Baz, and A Qui Ave Gabriel, who are on a U.S nationwide tour. Organizer and musician Che Chen and producer  J.D. DiFabbio join them to discuss the tour and the music .


Hosted by Marfa Live Arts, the bands will perform at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on Sunday, September 14 at 7 PM as a part of  Minor Musics Japan.

Latest Episodes: