Minor Musics Japan Comes to Marfa

Host K. Yoland is joined by KRTS reporter Jefferson Yen to discuss contemporary Japanese musician-composers Ché-SHIZU, Maher Shalal Hash Baz, and A Qui Ave Gabriel, who are on a U.S nationwide tour. Organizer and musician Che Chen and producer J.D. DiFabbio join them to discuss the tour and the music .



Hosted by Marfa Live Arts, the bands will perform at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on Sunday, September 14 at 7 PM as a part of Minor Musics Japan.

