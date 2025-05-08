Texas bill allowing school prayer presented as 'voluntary,' but constitutional questions remain

A bill to allow Texas schools to hold prayer and Bible reading sessions received its hearing before the House Committee on State Affairs, more than a month after it passed the Senate. The committee left the bill pending at the end of Wednesday’s committee meeting.

Senate Bill 11 would allow the board of trustees of a public school district or the governing body of a charter school to vote on whether to allow prayer or Bible reading in school.

SB 11's author, state Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston), is a candidate for Texas Attorney General.

State Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro), who introduced the bill, said it had been strictly crafted to make sure it does not impinge on anyone's religious beliefs, or lack of belief. He said prayer or readings tied to any religion would be permitted.

"Participation is entirely voluntary and requires a signed consent form from the employee or the parent or guardian of the student," Spiller said. "Schools must ensure that nonconsenting individuals are not exposed to the prayer or readings and may restrict the activities to designated areas or times, such as before school. Use of public address systems is prohibited, and the period may not replace instructional time."

Spiller said a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, Kennedy v. Bremerton Independent School District, had struck down a decades' old precedent that stood in the way of religious expression on school property.

But state Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) pointed out that a recent federal court decision in Florida held that government endorsement of prayer still could violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits coercion in religious participation.

"If a student or their parent opts them out or doesn't opt them in, you know, my concern would be peer pressure from fellow students which would amount to coercion to participate," Turner said.

Public speakers before the House State Affairs Committee split almost evenly for and against the bill. Some of those in favor of the bill cited biblical teachings, rather than legal precedents, among their arguments.

"Psalm 119, Verse 160 teaches us that the entirety of God's word is truth, and every one of his righteous judgments endures forever," said Jake Wilson of Corpus Christi. "We should recognize the importance of prayer and faith-based instruction for our youth and how prayer and God's word may help with the variety of complex challenges our youth face as they navigate this everchanging world."

Kevin Hale, speaking on behalf of the Libertarian Party of Texas, based his opposition to the bill on strict constitutional grounds.

"The Libertarian Party of Texas fully supports the right of individuals to practice religion freely, including prayer in school." Hale said. "However, we oppose all efforts by the government to sponsor, require, or formalize religious activity, even when technically (voluntary)."

By contrast, Vanessa Sivadge — president of Protecting Texas Children, a religious, anti-LGBTQ organization — contended that SB 11 was directly in line with the Free Expression Clause of the First Amendment.

"This bill is not about government promoting religion. It's about ensuring government doesn't suppress it," Sivadge said. "Yet others might say school is no place for faith. ... But for millions of Texans, faith is central to life, family, and values."

Yet not everyone who spoke out of faith supported SB 11. Rev. Jody Harrison, a Baptist minister, opposed the bill on behalf of Texas Impact, an interfaith organization of religious leaders.

"We are against this Christian nationalism," Harrison said. "You are prioritizing in this bill one type of Christianity over all of your constituents' children and grandchildren. How would you feel having their religious beliefs prioritized over your children or grandchildren in their classrooms?"

