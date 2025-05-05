© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May 2025 local election results in West Texas

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
img_4439
Mitch Borden
/
Marfa Public Radio

Voters in the Big Bend and Permian Basin on Saturday rejected proposed school bonds and picked new city council and school board representatives in multiple municipal elections.

In the May 3 municipal elections, Ector County voters also approved two emergency services districts aimed at bringing fire and EMS services to unincorporated parts of the county outside the city of Odessa.

Here are the results of notable local election results across the region.

All results shown are unofficial until certified by the appropriate governing entities.

Note: An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election. Bold names indicate the winning candidates.

Big Bend area

Alpine residents elected two new city council members after the incumbents, Reagan Stone and Darin Nance, did not seek reelection.

Presidio voters rejected a proposed $9.9 million bond that would have gone toward building or upgrading school facilities, buying new school buses and security equipment for buses. Presidio voters also weighed in on three open city council seats - ousting incumbents Arian Velazquez-Ornelas and Abel "Billy" Hernandez in the process - and made their picks for three open seats on the local school board.

City council and school board elections in Marfa were canceled earlier this year after no candidates filed to challenge the incumbents, as the Big Bend Sentinel previously reported.

Alpine City Council, Ward 1

Richard Portillo118
Austin Smith43
Andres "Andy" Ramos5

Alpine City Council, Ward 3

Robert Rückes ran unopposed.

Presidio Mayor

Incumbent Mayor John Ferguson ran unopposed.

Presidio City Council (full term seats)

Silverio Escontrias287
Bianca Martinez-Bailon*181
Abel "Billy" Hernandez*132
Arian Velazquez-Ornelas*129
Jose "Pepe" Acosta128

Presidio City Council (unexpired term seat)

Juan Saenz295
Alondra Flores182

Presidio ISD School Board

Jeremy Velasquez336
Maria Loyola Montoya331
Iris S. Galindo257
Jose A. Padilla207
Tino Martinez169
Josefina Burrola155

Presidio ISD bond (Proposition A)

For248
Against269

Permian Basin

In Ector County, voters approved two new emergency services districts that will bring fire and EMS services to residents living in the county’s unincorporated areas outside the city of Odessa. County Sheriff Mike Griffis had backed the proposals, as local TV station KWES reported.

Voters in the Midland-Odessa area also rejected two proposed school bonds: a $450 million proposal from Midland College and a similar $325 million proposal from Odessa College.

Midland College said in a statement it was “disappointed” in the outcome and that “the needs that prompted this proposal still exist — and will only increase as our region grows.”

Voters in Midland County also rejected a more than $640 million bond proposal from the county’s utility district that would have gone toward water infrastructure improvements. According to the Midland-Reporter Telegram, the improvements would have been focused on areas south and east of the city of Midland.

Ector County Emergency Services Proposition A (fire)

For762
Against711

Ector County Emergency Services Proposition B (EMS)

For749
Against704

Ector County ISD school board

Steve Brown*724
Stacy King463

Odessa College bond proposal (Proposition A)

For1,883
Against3,869

Midland College bond proposal (Proposition A)

For3,809
Against7,284

Midland County Utility District bond proposal (Proposition A)

For328
Against1,039

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.
News
Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is News Director at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik