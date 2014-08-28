© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Sounds Modern Brings Music Of Mexican Composers To Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 28, 2014 at 11:15 AM CDT
Elizabeth McNutt, the Director of "Sounds Modern" is seen here in the Kay Burnett Studio on August 28, 2014. (Jefferson Yen/Marfa Public Radio)

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Davis and The Chinati Foundation will be bringing  "Sounds Modern," a series showcasing modern music as it relates to the ideas being explored in galleries, to the Crowley Theater in Marfa.  Flutist Elizabeth McNutt joins our host K. Yoland to discuss the latest iteration of the series, "Neighbor Notes" which will highlight modern chamber music by Mexican composers. The event takes place tonight at 8 p.m. is free to the public and can be streamed online here.

