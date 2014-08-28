Sounds Modern Brings Music Of Mexican Composers To Marfa

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Davis and The Chinati Foundation will be bringing "Sounds Modern," a series showcasing modern music as it relates to the ideas being explored in galleries, to the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Flutist Elizabeth McNutt joins our host K. Yoland to discuss the latest iteration of the series, "Neighbor Notes" which will highlight modern chamber music by Mexican composers. The event takes place tonight at 8 p.m. is free to the public and can be streamed online here.