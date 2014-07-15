George Grayson and Jason McGahan Discuss Ongoing Tensions Between El Paso and Juárez

Tuesday on Talk at Ten, we will speak with two people whose work is shedding light on the risk of alliances with organized crime inside Mexico.



Guests include George Grayson, from the College of William and Mary, the author of: The Executioner's Men: Los Zetas, Rogue Soldiers, Criminal Entrepreneurs, and the Shadow State They Created and Jason McGahan, author Daily Beast, "US Visas Helped Fuel The Juárez Drug Wars" join Lorne Matalon to discuss issues of border politics.

In the Mexican city of Juárez, the question persists; What kind of involvement did the U.S. government have, or not, with the turf war between cartels that has taken tens of thousands of lives a short distance across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas?



Three years after the worst of the bloodshed, details about an unspoken relationship between U.S. intelligence and murderous cartels are emerging.