West Texas Talk

George Grayson and Jason McGahan Discuss Ongoing Tensions Between El Paso and Juárez

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 15, 2014 at 5:00 AM CDT
Jason McGahan

Tuesday on Talk at Ten, we will speak with two people whose work is shedding light on the risk of alliances with organized crime inside Mexico.


Guests include  George Grayson, from the College of William and Mary, the author of: The Executioner's Men: Los Zetas, Rogue Soldiers, Criminal Entrepreneurs, and the Shadow State They Created and   Jason McGahan, author Daily Beast, "US Visas Helped Fuel The Juárez Drug Wars" join Lorne Matalon to discuss issues of border politics.

In the Mexican city of Juárez, the question persists; What kind of involvement did the U.S. government have, or not, with the turf war between cartels that has taken tens of thousands of lives a short distance across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas?


Three years after the worst of the bloodshed, details about an unspoken relationship between U.S. intelligence and murderous cartels are emerging.

West Texas Talk George GraysonJason McGagan"The Executioner's Men: Los ZetasRogue SoldiersCriminal Entrepreneursand the Shadow State They Created"
Latest Episodes: