Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars Celebrate and Sing

This 4th of July our host K. Yoland interviews Tessy Lou and persuades her to play live!

Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars are making their way down south, leaving Austin to perform at both the Gage Theatre in Marathon and Big Bend Brewery in Alpine this week.

The Montana native released her first album in May of 2012 and have been playing shows in and around the Austin area, the place she now calls home. Tessy Lou Williams' first performance was at a Christmas party back home during her freshman year of college, where she surprised her family and friends with a powerful voice to match the songs she'd been secretly writing.

You can hear Tessy along with her dad, Kenny, on doghouse bass and friend Bryan Paugh on fiddle at the Gage Hotel in Marathon on July 4th at 7 PM and at the Big Bend Brewing Company in Alpine on July 5th at 1 PM.