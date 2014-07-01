Above All Else - The Keystone Pipeline Documentary

[gallery ids="19395,19398,19399,19400,19401,19402,19403,19404,19405,19406"]

Talk at Ten host K. Yoland talks to director John Fiege and producer Chris Lucas about their new documentary Above All Else. Shot in the forests, pastures, and living rooms of rural East Texas Above All Else follows David Daniel as he rallies neighbors and environmental activists to join him in a final act of brinkmanship: a tree-top blockade of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. The film screens at Marfa Film Festival July 4th at 10am.

John Fiege is a director, cinematographer and photographer whose films have played at the Cannes Film Festival, SXSW, Museum of Modern Art, and Hot Docs, among many others. Mississippi Chicken, his intimate portrait of immigrants working in the poultry industry, was nominated for a Gotham Award. He holds a B.A. from Carleton College, an M.S. in cultural geography and environmental history from The Pennsylvania State University, and an M.F.A. in film production from the University of Texas at Austin, where he has also worked as a lecturer.