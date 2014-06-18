Into the Woods Premiering at Theatre of the Big Bend

Gregory Schwab, Brett Scott and Johanna Miller joined our host K. Yoland to talk about their take on Tony award winning musical, Into the Woods.

The director and two actors from the latest Sul Ross musical spoke about Theatre of the Big Bend's 49th season, the nature of musicals, and even give a sample of what to expect from the show.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and deliver a fractured fairytale version of 'Happily Ever After' in an outdoor environment, the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine, TX.

Into the Woods runs June 20 - July 6 with performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:15 PM.