Artist Mery Godigna Collet at Building 98

Talk at Ten meets with the Venezuelan artist and architect Mery Godigna Collet whose exhibition The presence of emptiness opens May 10th at Building 98 at 7pm. Collet also has a presentation on the 10th at St Mary’s hall in Marfa at 3pm and a public sculpture unveiling at 6pm at building 98. Collet's work is presented by Mona Garcia at the International Women’s foundation.

Collet's work is characterized by the use of vegetable fibers. Fibers of different origins depending on the subject, from seaweed to blue agape. This, together with the subjects of her works, gives ecological characteristics by the inclusion of various natural elements in the frame of minimalist abstractionist and conceptual art. Another factor that has influenced her work are the legends of different indigenous groups from the Venezuelan Amazon. More recently, has become known because her polemic works with crude oil.

The presence of emptiness runs May 11th - July 6th.