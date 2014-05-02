Thomas Beard on Medea and CineMarfa 2014

[gallery ids="18564,18494,18568,18560,18561,18567,18563,18562,18565,18566"]

Thomas Beard co-director of Light Industry joins us in the studio to discuss CineMarfa Film festival 2014.

Thomas will be introducing Pasolini’s 1969 adaptation of Medea on Saturday May 3, at 2pm. He will also be hosting a conversation with the artist Zoe Leonard discussing her Camera Obscura 100 North Nevill St followed by a screening of Benning's RR (2008), on Saturday May 3 at 10am and 11am respectively. Talk at Ten discusses these three works as well as the filmmakers Derek Jarman and Kenneth Anger who feature in the festival this year.

Light Industry is a venue for film and electronic art in Brooklyn, New York.