Boxing Comes to This Year's Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Fort Davis

On today's Talk at Ten, we speak with Robert Alvarez, Executive Director of the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce, and David Billing of Davis Mountain Nut Company about the upcoming Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Fort Davis. The celebration will take place this Saturday, May 3 at the Kelly Outdoor Theatre in Fort Davis.

This year's event will feature boxing exhibitions and matches organized by Border Boxing of El Paso. Alvarez and Billing discuss the disciplinary nature of boxing, as well as their plans to start a boxing club in Ft. Davis. They hope to open the club to both sexes and all ages starting at 7 years old.