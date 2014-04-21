American Roots Musician Marisa Anderson Talks (And Plays) 21st Century Folk

Marisa Anderson's music combines elements of American folk, blues and country with avant-garde and improvisational electric stylings. She's played across the U.S. and Europe and has come to West Texas to play at Ballroom Marfa tonight.

Marisa dropped by the KRTS studios to talk about her music, her songwriting process, and how we should (or shouldn't) think about "folk" music in the 21st century.

Doors open for the show at Ballroom Marfa tonight at 8.