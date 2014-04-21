© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

American Roots Musician Marisa Anderson Talks (And Plays) 21st Century Folk

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 21, 2014 at 9:54 AM CDT
photo-9-3
Marisa Anderson live at the KRTS Studios in Marfa, TX (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

Marisa Anderson's music combines elements of American folk, blues and country with avant-garde and improvisational electric stylings. She's played across the U.S. and Europe and has come to West Texas to play at Ballroom Marfa tonight.

Marisa dropped by the KRTS studios to talk about her music, her songwriting process, and how we should (or shouldn't) think about "folk" music in the 21st century.

Doors open for the show at Ballroom Marfa tonight at 8.

Latest Episodes: