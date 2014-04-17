Director Gregory Gonzales discusses politics and theater

Talk at Ten meets with director Gregory Gonzales to discuss his new production of Why Torture is Wrong, and the People who Love Them written by the playwright Christopher Durang.

Christopher Durang turns political humor upside down with a raucous and provocative satire about America's growing homeland "insecurity." WHY TORTURE IS WRONG, AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM tells the story of a young woman suddenly in crisis: Is her new husband, whom she married when drunk, a terrorist? Or just crazy? Or both? Is her father's hobby of butterfly collecting really a cover for his involvement in a shadow government? Why does her mother enjoy going to the theatre so much? Does she seek mental escape, or is she insane? Honing in on our private terrors both at home and abroad, Durang oddly relieves fears in this black comedy for an era of yellow, orange and red alerts.

The performance runs April 18-27 at the SRSU Studio Theatre in Alpine, Texas.