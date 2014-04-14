[gallery ids="18144,18151,18147,18146,18148,18145,18150,18103"]

Talk at Ten invites the two Swiss artists Karin Lehmann and Nino Baumgartner into the studio to discuss their work with materials and the land. Lehmann will present her work at DB14: Dallas Biennial with 19 other international artists.

Installation artist and sculptor Karin Lehmann usually starts with everyday materials one can find at DIY markets, such as plaster, glass, Styrofoam or metal. In experimenting with them, she discovers unusual qualities of these raw materials that she develops into autonomous works. Her focus is on the work process, which plays a major role in defining the shape that the objects, sculptures and installations take.

Nino Baumgartner is a multi media artist incorporating various mediums including performance, video and printmaking. Previously a sponsored skate boarder, Baumgartner incorporates his knowledge of extreme sports into his performances on the land, which involve challenging 3 days excursions where he hunts the land or the space.