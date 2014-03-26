Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep on NPR's Borderland series

Last week, NPR kicked off its special series, borderland: dispatches from the u.s-mexico boundary, where Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep traveled along the entire U.S.-Mexico border to see how the two countries were linked and divided.

The 17-episode series covers issues on the international drug trade, illegal immigrants in the U.S., and how Arizona businesses suffer from the state's immigration law.

Steve Inskeep also made a stop in Marfa, Texas, where he visited Marfa Public Radio. For KRTS News, Tom Michael spoke with Inskeep on the borderland series.