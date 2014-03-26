© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep on NPR's Borderland series

Published March 26, 2014 at 2:04 PM CDT
steveinskeep-mpr
Steve Inskeep at Marfa Public Radio, March 2014 (Photo: NPR).

Last week, NPR kicked off its special series,  borderland: dispatches from the u.s-mexico boundary, where Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep traveled along the entire U.S.-Mexico border to see how the two countries were linked and divided.

The 17-episode series covers issues on the international drug trade, illegal immigrants in the U.S., and how Arizona businesses suffer from the state's immigration law.

Steve Inskeep also made a stop in Marfa, Texas, where he visited Marfa Public Radio. For KRTS News, Tom Michael spoke with Inskeep on the borderland series.

