Lannan Writer-In-Residence CA Conrad

Poet and Lannan Writer-In-Residence CAConrad joins us in the studio to talk about his latest work. CA is the author of ECODEVIANCE: (Soma)tics for the Future Wilderness forthcoming from Wave Books in 2014, A Beautiful Marsupial Afternoon, and The Book of Frank, as well as several other books of poetry and essays. He will read at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, Februrary 15 at 6 pm. You can visit his blog at http://CAConrad.blogspot.com.