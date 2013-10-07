© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

New Chinati Director Jenny Moore

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 7, 2013 at 5:30 AM CDT
jennymoore
Jenny Moore, Executive Director of the Chinati Foundation, October 2013.

The Chinati Foundation welcomed a new executive director on August 1 this year. Jenny Moore has been in the art world for more than 15 years and comes to Chinati after an appointment as associate curator at the New Museum in New York City. Moore isn't unfamiliar with the area having spent time as an intern at the foundation in 2004.

On today's program Moore discusses the upcoming Chinati Weekend. The Chinati Foundation was recently selected for inclusion on the 2014 World Monuments Watch list, recently featured on PBS Newshour.

