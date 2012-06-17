© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Published June 17, 2012 at 11:56 AM CDT
tlk_120619_grajeda
Today's guests are Jose Grajeda, Manny Fausett, and Liz Rohana from the  Presidio Independent School District. Preisdio ISD was recently the recipient of one of 30 Transforming Texas grants being provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Transforming Texas is a federally funded initiative supporting communities, workplaces, schools and health care providers as they work together to reduce chronic disease, lower the cost of care and promote a lifetime of health for every Texan through the power of prevention. Today, we'll discuss Presidio ISD's plans for the grant, including starting a local farmers market, and taking a resident survey about diet, health, and lifestyle.

Latest Episodes: