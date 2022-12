Colt Miller was born and raised on a ranch in West Texas. After trading guitar lessons for apprenticing hours under a local boot maker, Colt has spent the last seven years developing the craft. Inspired by the simple elegance of 1940's square-toed cowboy boots, Colt makes customized footwear that is durable, fashionable, and original. His new shop, the Cobra Rock boot company, opened in Marfa earlier this year.