Launching April 2025

In Marfa Public Radio Studios' newest series, The Last Resort, reporter Zoe Kurland investigates the Republic of Texas, a secessionist movement that blossomed in the Davis Mountains in the 1990s. From his lean-to, deemed the "embassy," one man tried to create a new nation—and ended up becoming the worst neighbor anyone had ever had.

Typography by Carolyn Macartney, graphic design by Lindsey Hauck.