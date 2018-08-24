© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

J. Frank Dobie - When Texas Meets Cambridge

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 24, 2018 at 11:14 AM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Not too long ago (last week to be exact), Lonn talked about a group of roughnecks that lent a helping hand to the Allied war effort of WWII by drastically pumping up Britain's oil numbers.

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn tells the story of how a lifelong Texan ended up bringing a healthy dose of the Lone Star State to England, not too far away from Sherwood Forest, where those roughnecks were stationed.

J. Frank Dobie is probably best known for books depicting the richness and traditions of life in rural Texas during the days of the open range.

However it was during the early years of WWII, when Dobie spent a year teaching a course on American history at Emmanuel College in Cambridge, that he felt significantly cultured.

 

 

