Charles Goodnight and His Cattalo Experiment
While driving cattle to Colorado, Texas rancher Charles Goodnight caught sight of the American Buffalo. Taken with the animal and knowing it was disappearing from the plains, Goodnight developed a herd on his Texas ranch and spent the rest of his life marketing products from the ungulate. Though never successful, Goodnight tried to create a market for cattalo (crossbreed of cattle and buffalo), buffalo fiber, and buffalo salve. He names lives on in the Goodnight-Loving trail, stretching from the Texas to Denver, Colorado.