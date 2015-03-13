© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Charles Goodnight and His Cattalo Experiment

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 13, 2015 at 4:24 PM CDT
lonn-taylor-web

While driving cattle to Colorado, Texas rancher Charles Goodnight caught sight of the American Buffalo. Taken with the animal and knowing it was disappearing from the plains, Goodnight developed a herd on his Texas ranch and spent the rest of his life marketing products from the ungulate. Though never successful, Goodnight tried to create a market for cattalo (crossbreed of cattle and buffalo), buffalo fiber, and buffalo salve. He names lives on in the Goodnight-Loving trail, stretching from the Texas to Denver, Colorado.

Tags
Rambling Boy Charles GoodnightAmerican buffalo
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: