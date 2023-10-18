© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa for Beginners
Episode 6: #Tallwoman

Episode 6: #Tallwoman

Published October 18, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
Liz Rogers on her way to set
Sally Beauvais
Liz Rogers on her way to set

To close out this podcast, there’s someone we think you should meet– West Texas’s unofficial ambassador, Liz Rogers. Marfa can be a place that seems cool and aloof, a place that kind of feels like one of those crushes where the allure is that they don't like you back. But Liz is the exact opposite.

In a place known for minimalism, Liz is maximalist, as epitomized by her annual birthday party. Every year, it seems like she invites everyone she’s ever known to congregate down in West Texas and dance and laugh under the big sky. So for this episode, we’re throwing a party to celebrate Liz. And everyone’s invited.

Latest Episodes: