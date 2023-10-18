Episode 6: #Tallwoman

To close out this podcast, there’s someone we think you should meet– West Texas’s unofficial ambassador, Liz Rogers. Marfa can be a place that seems cool and aloof, a place that kind of feels like one of those crushes where the allure is that they don't like you back. But Liz is the exact opposite.

In a place known for minimalism, Liz is maximalist, as epitomized by her annual birthday party. Every year, it seems like she invites everyone she’s ever known to congregate down in West Texas and dance and laugh under the big sky. So for this episode, we’re throwing a party to celebrate Liz. And everyone’s invited.