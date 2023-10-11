Episode 5: Small Town Psychology

Small towns come with a lot of drama.

When you live in a place like Marfa, there are certain psychological realities specific to having zero degrees of separation between you and your neighbors. People know what’s going on in your life, and you know what’s going on in theirs. Even if they didn’t tell you. This proximity creates a unique reality of deep connection and insane paranoia.

In this episode, Elise Pepple conducts an experiment. One that takes small town closeness and uses it as a tool to address someone’s problem.

This episode was produced by Elise Pepple, Zoe Kurland, and Sally Beauvais.

Music: Selections from W. Creeves, and Leftover Fog and Bright White, by Podington Bear, sourced from the Free Music Archive. License: CC BY-NC.