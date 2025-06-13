© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio congressman joins fellow Republicans in letter to ICE expressing concerns over raids

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:22 AM CDT
Immigration detainees at the ERO San Diego Otay Mesa facility
ICE
Immigration detainees at the ERO San Diego Otay Mesa facility

San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales joined five other Republican representatives in a letter urging Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prioritize deporting migrants charged with violent crimes.

The letter was sent to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The Republicans said in the letter that although they agree that violent offenders should be deported, they were concerned that widespread immigration raids on people who do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety might stretch the agency's resources too far.

Some Republicans have been uncomfortable with the Trump administration's immigration policy, which has seen indiscriminate raids in which non-violent migrants have been arrested, sometimes after they showed up for court proceedings.

Despite the letter to ICE, Gonzales, who is chair of the GOP Congressional Hispanic Conference, recently praised Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles as ICE immigration raids ramp up.

The letter came amidst a week that has seen protests in San Antonio and in cities across the state and nation condemning ICE agents' actions.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio

News
Jerry Clayton