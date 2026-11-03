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2026 West Texas midterm elections results

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik,
Mary Cantrell
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM CST
Updated November 3, 2026 at 7:54 PM CST
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Mitch Borden
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Marfa Public Radio

Voters weighed in Tuesday on high-profile federal, statewide and local races across West Texas during the 2026 midterm elections.

As results roll in, all eyes are on Texas’ U.S. Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico — a key contest that could help determine which party controls Congress for the remaining two years of the Trump presidency.

The gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Gina Hinojosa also drew national attention as the country wondered if deep red Texas could turn blue.

In the Permian Basin and the Big Bend, several school board, city and county-level elections also appeared on voters’ ballots.

In the Permian, voters weighed in on Midland ISD school board seats, while Odessa area voters made their choices for a handful of county-level seats and city council members. In the Big Bend, Brewster County voters considered the creation of a new Emergency Services District and Jeff Davis County voters selected their new county judge.

As is often the case in rural West Texas, many local races had just one candidate running unopposed. Across the region, local races frequently only draw participation from one party and are essentially decided in the March primary elections.

Follow this page for notable local election results as they come in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Click here for statewide election results from The Texas Standard.

The results below are not necessarily a comprehensive list of all local races that appeared on ballots across the region.

An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election.

Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race (or is presumed the winner in the case of uncontested races.) All results here are unofficial until certified by the state.

Permian Basin

Midland County

OfficeCandidates
County JudgeJay Marquez (R)*
District ClerkAlex "Lex" Archuleta (R)*
County ClerkAlison Haley (R)*
County TreasurerSara Gray (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Brian Carney (R)
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Dianne Anderson (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Edelmira "Ede" Zamora Subia (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Yadi Billeck (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Susan Rayos (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4John Wesley Barton (R)*

Midland ISD

Board of Trustees, District 3Tommy Bishop*
Tim Lirley
Board of Trustees, District 5La'Toya Mayberry
Nickolas Joel Jasso
Karl Boroski
Board of Trustees, District 6Sara Burleson* (unopposed declared elected)

Ector County

County JudgeDustin Fawcett (R)*
District ClerkGuadalupe "Lupita" Navarrette (R)*
County ClerkJennifer Martin (R)*
County TreasurerAmanda Prieto Synder (RO)
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Grayson Hankins (R)
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Billy Hall (R)*
Jesse M. Porras III (D)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Steven Brennan (R)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Missi Walden (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Bill Bowen (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4Elizabeth R. Baeza (R)*
Crystal Z. Rios (D)

City of Odessa

City Council, District 3Richard Pierce
Jerry Castro Jr.
City Council, District 4Dallas Kennedy
City Council, District 5Chris M. Hanie*
A campaign sign outside a polling place in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026.
1 of 4  — Election Day 2026
A campaign sign outside a polling place in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026.
Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio
Campaign signs pictured in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026.
2 of 4  — Election Day 2026
Campaign signs pictured in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026.
Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio
A polling location in Alpine, Texas on Oct. 27, 2026.
3 of 4  — Midterm 2026 Alpine
A polling location in Alpine, Texas on Oct. 27, 2026.
Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico speaks at a campaign stop in Marfa, Texas on July 12, 2026.
4 of 4  — James Talarico 3
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico speaks at a campaign stop in Marfa, Texas on July 12, 2026.
Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio

Big Bend

Presidio County

County JudgeJose "Joe" Portillo Jr. (D)*
District and County ClerkCarolina A. Cataño (D)*
County TreasurerFlorcita Zubia (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Jesus "Junie" Herrera (D)
County Commissioner, Pct. 3Obed Escontrias (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Susan Hays (D)
Ida Dominguez (write-in)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Dina Jo Marquez (D)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Amabilia (Amy) Galindo (R)
Bianca Martinez Bailon (D)

Brewster County

County JudgeGreg P. Henington (R)*
District ClerkSarah Fellows Martinez (R)*
County ClerkSarah Lujan (D)*
County TreasurerJulie K. Morton (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Sara Allen Colando (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4William K. "Mo" Morrow (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Felipe Fierro (D)
Mickey Cox (write-in)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Paul Rashott (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Michael "Mike" Johnson (R)
Susana Gonzales (D)*
Creation of Brewster County Emergency Services District No. 2For:
Against:

City of Alpine

MayorCatherine Eaves*
City Council, Ward 5

Isaiah Olayinka
Rozolen Stanford

Note: Olayinka dropped out of the race , but did so after a required deadline for having names removed from ballots, so his name still appeared on the ballot, according to Brewster County's elections office.

Jeff Davis County

County JudgeBuster Mills (R)
Sandra Chambers (write-in)
District and County ClerkJennifer Wright (R)*
County TreasurerDawn Kitts (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Roy Hurley (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Tommy Vick (R):
Albert W. Miller (D):
Justice of the PeaceMary Ann Luedecke (R)*

Fort Davis ISD

Single Member District 2Tye Vick
Single Member District 3Jason Dominguez
Single Member District 4Evin Prude
David Birt
At-Large positionCaleb Bencomo
Keith Maxim

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Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is Station Manager of Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik
Mary Cantrell
Mary Cantrell is a reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Mary Cantrell