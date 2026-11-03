2026 West Texas midterm elections results

Voters weighed in Tuesday on high-profile federal, statewide and local races across West Texas during the 2026 midterm elections.

As results roll in, all eyes are on Texas’ U.S. Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico — a key contest that could help determine which party controls Congress for the remaining two years of the Trump presidency.

The gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Gina Hinojosa also drew national attention as the country wondered if deep red Texas could turn blue.

In the Permian Basin and the Big Bend, several school board, city and county-level elections also appeared on voters’ ballots.

In the Permian, voters weighed in on Midland ISD school board seats, while Odessa area voters made their choices for a handful of county-level seats and city council members. In the Big Bend, Brewster County voters considered the creation of a new Emergency Services District and Jeff Davis County voters selected their new county judge.

As is often the case in rural West Texas, many local races had just one candidate running unopposed. Across the region, local races frequently only draw participation from one party and are essentially decided in the March primary elections.

Follow this page for notable local election results as they come in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Click here for statewide election results from The Texas Standard.

The results below are not necessarily a comprehensive list of all local races that appeared on ballots across the region.

An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election.

Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race (or is presumed the winner in the case of uncontested races.) All results here are unofficial until certified by the state.

Permian Basin

Midland County



Office Candidates County Judge Jay Marquez (R)* District Clerk Alex "Lex" Archuleta (R)* County Clerk Alison Haley (R)* County Treasurer Sara Gray (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Brian Carney (R) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Dianne Anderson (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Edelmira "Ede" Zamora Subia (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Yadi Billeck (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Susan Rayos (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 John Wesley Barton (R)*

Midland ISD

Board of Trustees, District 3 Tommy Bishop*

Tim Lirley Board of Trustees, District 5 La'Toya Mayberry

Nickolas Joel Jasso

Karl Boroski Board of Trustees, District 6 Sara Burleson* (unopposed declared elected)

Ector County



County Judge Dustin Fawcett (R)* District Clerk Guadalupe "Lupita" Navarrette (R)* County Clerk Jennifer Martin (R)* County Treasurer Amanda Prieto Synder (RO) County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Grayson Hankins (R) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Billy Hall (R)*

Jesse M. Porras III (D) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Steven Brennan (R) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Missi Walden (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Bill Bowen (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Elizabeth R. Baeza (R)*

Crystal Z. Rios (D)

City of Odessa

City Council, District 3 Richard Pierce

Jerry Castro Jr. City Council, District 4 Dallas Kennedy City Council, District 5 Chris M. Hanie*

1 of 4 — Election Day 2026 A campaign sign outside a polling place in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026. Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio 2 of 4 — Election Day 2026 Campaign signs pictured in Marfa, Texas on Nov. 3, 2026. Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio 3 of 4 — Midterm 2026 Alpine A polling location in Alpine, Texas on Oct. 27, 2026. Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio 4 of 4 — James Talarico 3 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico speaks at a campaign stop in Marfa, Texas on July 12, 2026. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio

Big Bend

Presidio County



County Judge Jose "Joe" Portillo Jr. (D)* District and County Clerk Carolina A. Cataño (D)* County Treasurer Florcita Zubia (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Jesus "Junie" Herrera (D) County Commissioner, Pct. 3 Obed Escontrias (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Susan Hays (D)

Ida Dominguez (write-in) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Dina Jo Marquez (D)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Amabilia (Amy) Galindo (R)

Bianca Martinez Bailon (D)

Brewster County



County Judge Greg P. Henington (R)* District Clerk Sarah Fellows Martinez (R)* County Clerk Sarah Lujan (D)* County Treasurer Julie K. Morton (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Sara Allen Colando (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 William K. "Mo" Morrow (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Felipe Fierro (D)

Mickey Cox (write-in) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Paul Rashott (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Michael "Mike" Johnson (R)

Susana Gonzales (D)* Creation of Brewster County Emergency Services District No. 2 For:

Against:

City of Alpine



Mayor Catherine Eaves* City Council, Ward 5

Isaiah Olayinka

Rozolen Stanford Note: Olayinka dropped out of the race , but did so after a required deadline for having names removed from ballots, so his name still appeared on the ballot, according to Brewster County's elections office.

Jeff Davis County



County Judge Buster Mills (R)

Sandra Chambers (write-in) District and County Clerk Jennifer Wright (R)* County Treasurer Dawn Kitts (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Roy Hurley (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Tommy Vick (R):

Albert W. Miller (D): Justice of the Peace Mary Ann Luedecke (R)*

Fort Davis ISD



Single Member District 2 Tye Vick Single Member District 3 Jason Dominguez Single Member District 4 Evin Prude

David Birt At-Large position Caleb Bencomo

Keith Maxim

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