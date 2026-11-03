2026 Texas statewide midterm election results
Tuesday is Election Day for the 2026 midterms.
Texans will decide the outcomes for several high-stakes races, including U.S. Senate and Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as numerous other offices.
Check out the latest updates below starting at 7 p.m. CT and follow along with the special Texas Standard live broadcast and video stream from 7 to 9 p.m. CT.
After the polls close at 7 p.m., early voting totals will come in first. Following that, results will continue to roll in throughout the night as local and state election authorities update them. Some races may not be decided until Wednesday morning.
And don't forget to sign up for Texas Standard's weekly newsletter to receive the latest election news and analysis in your inbox on Wednesday morning.
Federal
Statewide executive
Judicial — Texas Supreme Court
Judicial — Court of Criminal Appeals
Judicial — 15th Court of Criminal Appeals
State Board of Education
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