© 2026 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Texas Primary Election Results 2026

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik,
Mary Cantrell
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:54 PM CST
The USO Building in Marfa in February 2026.
Mary Cantrell
/
Marfa Public Radio
The USO Building in Marfa in February 2026.

It's Election Day for the Texas primaries, with voters weighing in on high-profile statewide races and county-level races across West Texas.

Across the state, all eyes are on the high-profile party primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn is facing a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. Democratic voters are making their pick in a heated primary between top contenders U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico.

Another closely-watched race is the Republican primary battle for Texas' 23rd Congressional district, which includes much of the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions. Incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing a closely watched challenge from pro-gun YouTube influencer Brandon Herrera, a race that's become mired in scandal stemming from allegations of an affair involving Gonzales and a former staffer who later took her own life, as Texas Public Radio has reported.

In West Texas, as is often the case during party primaries, multiple county-level races drew participation from just one party, so the outcome Tuesday night will essentially decide those races, barring any primary runoff elections.

In Texas, primary runoffs are triggered when no candidate in a particular race secures 51% of the vote. As Houston Public Media recently explained, primary runoffs this year will take place from May 18-22.

The Texas Tribune is following the latest statewide and Congressional races throughout the night.

You can also find statewide election results via the Texas Secretary of State's Office here.

Follow along below for the latest results of notable county-level races across West Texas as results come in.

Note: The results list below is not a comprehensive tally of every race that appeared on local ballots. It doesn't include races that only drew one candidate from one party.

An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election.

Bold indicates that the candidate has won their primary race (or is presumed the winner in the case of uncontested races.) Races with two candidates bolded are heading to a run-off election.

Some county-level election results may not be available until early Wednesday morning.

Campaign signs seen in Jeff Davis County, Texas in February 2026.
1 of 3  — IMG_9588.JPG
Campaign signs seen in Jeff Davis County, Texas in February 2026.
Travis Bubenik / Marfa Public Radio
Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections.
2 of 3  — E25BFB60-0A91-4A21-B8D6-0903230C6777.jpeg
Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections.
Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio
Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections.
3 of 3  — IMG_6972.jpeg
Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections.
Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio

WEST TEXAS LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

Midland County

County Judge

Republican Primary

Jay Marquez
Karen Hood
Terry Johnson*

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Brian Carney
Joe Watters

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

H Lance Friday
Dianne Anderson*
Don “Woody” Woodward

Democratic Primary

None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican primary

Yadi Billeck*
Rhonda Eggleston

Democratic Primary

None

Ector County

County Judge

Republican Primary

Dustin Fawcett*
Sanueel Mehta

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Jason Payne
James Poor
Grayson Hankins
Don Stringer
Richard Pierce

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Billy Hall*
Marty Slaton

Democratic Primary

Jesse M. Porras

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Amanda Prieto Snyder
Cleopatra Callaway*

Democratic Primary

None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

Steven Brennan
Carlos Chavez*

Democratic Primary

None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Ronnie Hernandez
Bill Bowen*

Democratic Primary

None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Martha Acosta
Elizabeth R. Baeza*

Democratic Primary

Crystal Z. Rios
Christina Mendoza McKinney

Pecos County

County Judge

Republican Primary

Lea Daggett
Emilie Feyry-Natividad
Remie R. Ramos

Democratic Primary

Kirby Warnock
Santiago Cantu Jr.

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Hope Swaluck
Rosie Luera Holland
Leslie Davis

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Raymond “Skeeter” Delaney
Jerome Chavez*

Democratic Primary

Ramon Sotelo

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Kari Ivey
David Garza
Paloma Barraza King

Democratic Primary

None

Brewster County

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary

J. Scott Wassermann*

Democratic Primary

Felipe Fierro

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary

Michael (Mike) Johnson

Democratic Primary

Susana Gonzales*

Presidio County

County Judge

Republican Primary

None

Democratic Primary

Jose “Joe” Portillo Jr.*
David Beebe

District & County Clerk

Republican Primary

None

Democratic Primary

Brenda Pando-Covos
Carolina A. Cataño*

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

None

Democratic Primary

Florcita Zubia*
Jusby I Vazquez

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

None

Democratic Primary

Jesus “Junnie” Herrera
Margarito Pando Hernandez*
Fernando Juarez

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Amabilia (Amy) Galindo

Democratic Primary

Jesseca Murillo
Bianca Martinez Bailon
Angel M. Campos

Jeff Davis County

County Judge

Republican Party

Curtis Evans*
Buster Mills

Democratic Primary

None

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Brittany Escobedo
Dawn Kitts*

Democratic Primary

None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Tommy Vick

Democratic Primary

Albert Miller*

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.
News
Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is News Director at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik
Mary Cantrell
Mary Cantrell is a reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Mary Cantrell