West Texas Primary Election Results 2026
It's Election Day for the Texas primaries, with voters weighing in on high-profile statewide races and county-level races across West Texas.
Across the state, all eyes are on the high-profile party primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn is facing a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. Democratic voters are making their pick in a heated primary between top contenders U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico.
Another closely-watched race is the Republican primary battle for Texas' 23rd Congressional district, which includes much of the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions. Incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing a closely watched challenge from pro-gun YouTube influencer Brandon Herrera, a race that's become mired in scandal stemming from allegations of an affair involving Gonzales and a former staffer who later took her own life, as Texas Public Radio has reported.
In West Texas, as is often the case during party primaries, multiple county-level races drew participation from just one party, so the outcome Tuesday night will essentially decide those races, barring any primary runoff elections.
In Texas, primary runoffs are triggered when no candidate in a particular race secures 51% of the vote. As Houston Public Media recently explained, primary runoffs this year will take place from May 18-22.
The Texas Tribune is following the latest statewide and Congressional races throughout the night.
You can also find statewide election results via the Texas Secretary of State's Office here.
Follow along below for the latest results of notable county-level races across West Texas as results come in.
Note: The results list below is not a comprehensive tally of every race that appeared on local ballots. It doesn't include races that only drew one candidate from one party.
An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election.
Bold indicates that the candidate has won their primary race (or is presumed the winner in the case of uncontested races.) Races with two candidates bolded are heading to a run-off election.
Some county-level election results may not be available until early Wednesday morning.
WEST TEXAS LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS
Midland County
County Judge
Republican Primary
Jay Marquez
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Brian Carney
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
H Lance Friday
Democratic Primary
None
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican primary
Yadi Billeck*
Democratic Primary
None
Ector County
County Judge
Republican Primary
Dustin Fawcett*
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Jason Payne
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Billy Hall*
Democratic Primary
Jesse M. Porras
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
Amanda Prieto Snyder
Democratic Primary
None
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
Steven Brennan
Democratic Primary
None
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
Ronnie Hernandez
Democratic Primary
None
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Martha Acosta
Democratic Primary
Crystal Z. Rios
Pecos County
County Judge
Republican Primary
Lea Daggett
Democratic Primary
Kirby Warnock
County Clerk
Republican Primary
Hope Swaluck
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Raymond “Skeeter” Delaney
Democratic Primary
Ramon Sotelo
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Kari Ivey
Democratic Primary
None
Brewster County
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Republican Primary
J. Scott Wassermann*
Democratic Primary
Felipe Fierro
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Republican Primary
Michael (Mike) Johnson
Democratic Primary
Susana Gonzales*
Presidio County
County Judge
Republican Primary
None
Democratic Primary
Jose “Joe” Portillo Jr.*
District & County Clerk
Republican Primary
None
Democratic Primary
Brenda Pando-Covos
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
None
Democratic Primary
Florcita Zubia*
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Republican Primary
None
Democratic Primary
Jesus “Junnie” Herrera
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Republican Primary
Amabilia (Amy) Galindo
Democratic Primary
Jesseca Murillo
Jeff Davis County
County Judge
Republican Party
Curtis Evans*
Democratic Primary
None
County Treasurer
Republican Primary
Brittany Escobedo
Democratic Primary
None
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican Primary
Tommy Vick
Democratic Primary
Albert Miller*
This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.