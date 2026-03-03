West Texas Primary Election Results 2026

It's Election Day for the Texas primaries, with voters weighing in on high-profile statewide races and county-level races across West Texas.

Across the state, all eyes are on the high-profile party primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn is facing a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. Democratic voters are making their pick in a heated primary between top contenders U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico.

Another closely-watched race is the Republican primary battle for Texas' 23rd Congressional district, which includes much of the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions. Incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing a closely watched challenge from pro-gun YouTube influencer Brandon Herrera, a race that's become mired in scandal stemming from allegations of an affair involving Gonzales and a former staffer who later took her own life, as Texas Public Radio has reported.

In West Texas, as is often the case during party primaries, multiple county-level races drew participation from just one party, so the outcome Tuesday night will essentially decide those races, barring any primary runoff elections.

In Texas, primary runoffs are triggered when no candidate in a particular race secures 51% of the vote. As Houston Public Media recently explained, primary runoffs this year will take place from May 18-22.

The Texas Tribune is following the latest statewide and Congressional races throughout the night.

You can also find statewide election results via the Texas Secretary of State's Office here.

Follow along below for the latest results of notable county-level races across West Texas as results come in.

Note: The results list below is not a comprehensive tally of every race that appeared on local ballots. It doesn't include races that only drew one candidate from one party.

An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election.

Bold indicates that the candidate has won their primary race (or is presumed the winner in the case of uncontested races.) Races with two candidates bolded are heading to a run-off election.

Some county-level election results may not be available until early Wednesday morning.

1 of 3 — IMG_9588.JPG Campaign signs seen in Jeff Davis County, Texas in February 2026. Travis Bubenik / Marfa Public Radio 2 of 3 — E25BFB60-0A91-4A21-B8D6-0903230C6777.jpeg Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections. Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio 3 of 3 — IMG_6972.jpeg Presidio County candidates held campaign events outside a polling location on March 3, 2026 during the Texas primary elections. Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio

WEST TEXAS LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

Midland County

County Judge

Republican Primary Jay Marquez

Karen Hood

Terry Johnson*

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary Brian Carney

Joe Watters

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary H Lance Friday

Dianne Anderson*

Don “Woody” Woodward

Democratic Primary None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican primary Yadi Billeck*

Rhonda Eggleston

Democratic Primary None

Ector County

County Judge

Republican Primary Dustin Fawcett*

Sanueel Mehta

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary Jason Payne

James Poor

Grayson Hankins

Don Stringer

Richard Pierce

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary Billy Hall*

Marty Slaton

Democratic Primary Jesse M. Porras

County Treasurer

Republican Primary Amanda Prieto Snyder

Cleopatra Callaway*

Democratic Primary None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary Steven Brennan

Carlos Chavez*

Democratic Primary None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary Ronnie Hernandez

Bill Bowen*

Democratic Primary None

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary Martha Acosta

Elizabeth R. Baeza*

Democratic Primary Crystal Z. Rios

Christina Mendoza McKinney

Pecos County

County Judge

Republican Primary Lea Daggett

Emilie Feyry-Natividad

Remie R. Ramos

Democratic Primary Kirby Warnock

Santiago Cantu Jr.

County Clerk

Republican Primary Hope Swaluck

Rosie Luera Holland

Leslie Davis

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary Raymond “Skeeter” Delaney

Jerome Chavez*

Democratic Primary Ramon Sotelo

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Republican Primary Kari Ivey

David Garza

Paloma Barraza King

Democratic Primary None

Brewster County

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican Primary J. Scott Wassermann*

Democratic Primary Felipe Fierro

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican Primary Michael (Mike) Johnson

Democratic Primary Susana Gonzales*

Presidio County

County Judge

Republican Primary None

Democratic Primary Jose “Joe” Portillo Jr.*

David Beebe

District & County Clerk

Republican Primary None

Democratic Primary Brenda Pando-Covos

Carolina A. Cataño*

County Treasurer

Republican Primary None

Democratic Primary Florcita Zubia*

Jusby I Vazquez

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary None

Democratic Primary Jesus “Junnie” Herrera

Margarito Pando Hernandez*

Fernando Juarez

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican Primary Amabilia (Amy) Galindo

Democratic Primary Jesseca Murillo

Bianca Martinez Bailon

Angel M. Campos

Jeff Davis County

County Judge

Republican Party Curtis Evans*

Buster Mills

Democratic Primary None

County Treasurer

Republican Primary Brittany Escobedo

Dawn Kitts*

Democratic Primary None

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary Tommy Vick

Democratic Primary Albert Miller*

