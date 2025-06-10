In Marfa, Donald Judd's former military buildings become an official historic district

In Marfa, a collection of former military buildings that the late minimalist artist Donald Judd began acquiring in the 1970s has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Judd Foundation and Chinati Foundation — two arts organizations that preserve the artist's legacy and work — announced Thursday the listing of the Donald Judd Historic District on the national registry.

The new historic district includes 15 buildings and structures in and around Marfa that Judd acquired and utilized for his art and architecture practices over a period of decades. It also incorporates the artist's popular large-scale outdoor works housed at the Chinati Foundation, which was originally the Fort D.A. Russell military base from 1911 to 1946.

For more on the listing, Marfa Public Radio spoke with Peter Stanley, Judd Foundation's Director of Operations and Preservation.