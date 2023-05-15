Marfa Public Radio wins 7 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Marfa Public Radio seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including awards for excellence in innovation, sound and writing.

On Monday, the 2023 awards were announced for small market radio stations in Oklahoma and Texas. Marfa Public Radio’s newsroom was recognized for stories and projects reporters produced in 2022 — winning more than any other small station in the region.

Marfa Public Radio received the following awards:



Since Marfa Public Radio began entering the annual award awards competition in 2011, the station has received more than 70 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and five National Edward R. Murrow awards.