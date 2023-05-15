© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marfa Public Radio wins 7 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
MPR_SpringDrive2023promo_bySarahMVasquez-127.jpg
Sarah Vasquez
The Marfa Public Radio studios pictured in April 2023.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Marfa Public Radio seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including awards for excellence in innovation, sound and writing.

On Monday, the 2023 awards were announced for small market radio stations in Oklahoma and Texas. Marfa Public Radio’s newsroom was recognized for stories and projects reporters produced in 2022 — winning more than any other small station in the region.

Marfa Public Radio received the following awards:

Since Marfa Public Radio began entering the annual award awards competition in 2011, the station has received more than 70 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and five National Edward R. Murrow awards.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio