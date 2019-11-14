Big Bend Sentinel Editor Maisie Crow; Helado Negro

Maisie Crow

Diana Nguyen speaks to Maisie Crow, the editor of the Big Bend Sentinel and The International.

Crow and her partner, Max Kabat, took ownership of the local papers earlier this year.

She discusses her career in journalism and explains how she and Kabat ended up in the newspaper business in West Texas.

Helado Negro

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to musician Roberto Carlos Lange of Helado Negro.

They spoke when Lange and his partner, multidisciplinary artist Kristi Sword, were in town conducting preliminary research for a collaborative project with Ballroom Marfa.

Lange discusses how the West Texas environment is shaping this next collaboration and delves into the music of Helado Negro.