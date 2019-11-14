© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Big Bend Sentinel Editor Maisie Crow; Helado Negro

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
maisie-crow-660x440fliped
Maisie Crow (Ariel Zambelich)

Maisie Crow

Diana Nguyen speaks to Maisie Crow, the editor of the Big Bend Sentinel and The International.

Crow and her partner, Max Kabat, took ownership of the local papers earlier this year.

She discusses her career in journalism and explains how she and Kabat ended up in the newspaper business in West Texas.

helado-negro-anna-goth-shrive
Helado Negro (Anna Groth-Shive)

Helado Negro

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to musician Roberto Carlos Lange of Helado Negro.

They spoke when Lange and his partner, multidisciplinary artist Kristi Sword, were in town conducting preliminary research for a collaborative project with Ballroom Marfa.

Lange discusses how the West Texas environment is shaping this next collaboration and delves into the music of Helado Negro.

Tags
West Texas Talk Ballroom MarfaBig Bend SentinelHelado Negropresidio international
