C.J. Alvarez on "Border Land, Border Water"; Disconapping and Sauvignon Blanca Bring Drag to Marfa

C.J. Alvarez

Diana Nguyen talks to C.J. Alvarez, author of Border Land, Border Water.

Alvarez explores the history of the construction projects that have shaped the region where the United States and Mexico meet, examining how the border has come to look and function as it does today.

Alvarez is an assistant professor in the department of Mexican American and Latina/o Studies at The University of Texas Austin. He's currently a Mellon Fellow at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, New Mexico and is working on his second book about the history of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Paul Chavarria and Christopher Gonzales

Later in the show, Nguyen talks with Paul Chavarria and Chris Gonzales.

The pair began organizing drag shows shortly after moving to Marfa. At their first event nearly a year ago, Chavarria made his debut as a DJ under the "Disconapping" moniker and Gonzales first performed in drag as Sauvignon Blanca.

This weekend, they will host their fourth drag show.

Chavarria and Gonzales talk about creating a queer space in Marfa and about their future hopes for the parties.

Hallowqueen 2: The Shriekquel will take place at 9 pm on Saturday, October 26 at Cochineal in Marfa.